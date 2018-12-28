CARY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina synagogue targeted by a man accused of threatening to damage it has been the target of vandals.

Rabbi Seth Klayman told WRAL-TV in Raleigh that the Cary synagogue’s windows were broken, and profanity was spray painted on the side of the building Thursday.

Cary police said they were investigating the incident.

In the previous incident, police accused a man of ringing the synagogue’s doorbell and making disparaging statements about Jews and their religion to the woman who answered.

Authorities filed charges against 20-year-old William Josephus Warden, the son of state Court of Appeals Judge Lucy Inman. She said in a statement that the incident stems from her son’s mental illness.