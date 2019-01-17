ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a man who they say beat a puppy to death with a shovel.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a citizen called to say they witnessed the incident on Jan. 9.
After an investigation, deputies arrested 49-year-old Donald Duran Baker of Asheboro and charged him with felony cruelty to animals. There was no word on why the puppy was beaten to death.
Baker was given a $25,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Online records didn’t say whether Baker is represented by an attorney.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump grounds Pelosi after she imperils his big speech WATCH
- Less beef, more beans: Experts say world needs a new diet
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vs. Wall Street: Lawmaker wins spot on powerful House committee
- Crushing defeat for May's deal leaves Brexit path unclear