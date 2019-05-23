RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Democrat running for a still-vacant U.S. House election he seemed to lose last year before signs of ballot fraud were unearthed says he doesn’t favor impeachment hearings confronting President Donald Trump and believes the Iraq War wasn’t justified.

Dan McCready said in an Associated Press interview Thursday that he would work readily with Republicans and their priorities if he beats Republican state Sen. Dan Bishop in a September special election.

McCready avoided answering several questions directly, but the former Marine platoon leader in Iraq said the U.S. invaded that country for political reasons on shaky intelligence. Washington launched the invasion to capture weapons of mass destruction that were never found.

Trump recently sent an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Middle East over unspecified threats from Iran.