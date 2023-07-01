CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina amusement park closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a crack was found on a support beam.

According to news reports, Carowinds shut down Fury 325. The park’s website advertises the ride as the “tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America” that crosses into both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Video of the ride showed the beam bending, the top of it visibly detached, as cars with passengers whirled by.

“Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process,” Carowinds officials said in a statement. “As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

Fury 325 first opened to the public in 2015 and cost approximately $30 million to build, according to news reports.

Carowinds did not say how long repairing the ride would take. The rest of the park will remain open.