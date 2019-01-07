BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore mayor’s nominee to be the city’s next police commissioner has withdrawn his name from consideration.
The announcement about Joel Fitzgerald’s decision was made in a Monday tweet from the Fort Worth Police Department, the Texas force he leads. It did not provide more details.
There was no immediate statement from Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.
The mayor’s office recently announced that Fitzgerald would not be able to travel to Baltimore for a hearing into his nomination because of a medical emergency involving his son.
Pugh’s nomination of Fitzgerald was rocky from the start as Baltimore struggles to find a permanent police leader. Fitzgerald would have been the fourth police commissioner in the last 12 months.