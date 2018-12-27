ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sniffles may have no nose but he has a big heart, and an animal rescue organization is looking to find the 12-year-old Florida pooch a permanent home.
Those efforts have gotten the former stray dog in Orlando, Florida, national news media attention.
While living on the streets in Puerto Rico, Sniffles was attacked by larger dogs and lost his nose in the fight. He was later taken in by an animal rescue group, and his injuries required three surgeries.
Sniffles was adopted by a family in Florida, but he escaped several times. All parties agreed he should find a new home.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pat Shanahan, Trump's pick for acting defense secretary, honed leadership style at UW and Boeing
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump confuses, misleads on border wall
- Did a Queens podiatrist help Donald Trump avoid Vietnam?
- Portland man completes race across Antarctica with final 32-hour push VIEW
- Trump makes first visit to US troops in harm's way WATCH
Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida says they’ve had 200 inquiries and they’re now evaluating which is the best home for Sniffles.