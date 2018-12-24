Share story

By
The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police are not citing a 92-year-old driver who lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a church during a Christmas service in Ohio.

Columbus police say officers determined it was a private-property accident. The driver was treated for leg injuries, and three older church patrons were treated at hospitals for minor injuries from glass and debris. A 60-year-old passenger was also treated.

Officers responded at around 10:40 a.m. Sunday to Crossroads United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Jay Anderson says members were singing a hymn when the car crashed through the wall. He says that the wall “just exploded” and that pieces of glass went flying.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

He says the church was unusually crowded with some 100 people because there was a special Christmas performance. The driver’s name wasn’t released.

The Associated Press