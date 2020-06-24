FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Two suburban St. Louis police officers who were investigated after a black suspect was struck by a white detective’s SUV will not be charged, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV, Detective Joshua Smith of the Florissant Police Department, was fired after the violent June 2 arrest, and he was charged last week with felony assault, felony armed criminal action and misdemeanor assault.

The office of Special Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Wednesday that two additional Florissant officers who also responded to the scene have been cleared of wrongdoing. Their role in the arrest has not been made clear, but the two were not in the car with Smith.

Tensions remain high after video from two home security systems showed Smith’s SUV striking the suspect, then Smith chasing and attacking the screaming man. Smith’s attorney has claimed it was an accident.

The Florissant Police Department has since been the site of several protests. Protesters have been calling for all officers at the scene to be charged.

During a protest Tuesday night, a demonstrator accidentally shot himself in the foot. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Protesters painted the words, “Black Lives Matter” on the street in front of the police station on Tuesday night. The city has painted over the slogan several times this week.