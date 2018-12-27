Share story

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police say a transformer has exploded at a Con Edison facility in Queens.

They said a fire that broke out at the facility Thursday night is under control and no injuries have been reported.

The explosion caused a bright blue light that illuminated the New York skyline. The lights caused a stir on social media as several witnesses posted photographs and videos of the flash.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spokesman Eric Phillips tweeted that the lights were attributable to a “blown transformer” at the Queens facility. He said there are scattered power outages, including at LaGuardia Airport.

Fire officials said they were fielding numerous calls for reports of explosions in the Long Island City and Astoria areas.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority said power outages were affecting 7 trains.

This story has been corrected to show that the explosion happened Thursday night, not Friday.

