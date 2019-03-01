HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is heading out of his locked-down hotel in Hanoi for official meetings with Vietnamese leaders a day after his summit breakdown with President Donald Trump.
His talks with Trump failed Thursday over a dispute on how much sanctions relief the U.S. should give North Korea in return for nuclear disarmament steps.
Despite a senior North Korean official suggesting in a middle-of-the-night news conference that Kim may have “lost the will” for diplomacy, the North Korean leader seems to have emerged from the wreckage of the summit as a winner.
Kim on Friday looks like the confident leader of a nuclear-armed state, not an international pariah that starves its citizens as it builds nukes and missiles. He stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Trump.
