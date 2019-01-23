SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has ordered preparations for a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that Kim received a letter from Trump from a North Korean envoy who travelled to Washington and met Trump last week.
The report said Kim expressed satisfaction over the visit and spoke highly of Trump for “expressing his unusual determination and will for the settlement of the issue with a great interest in the second summit.”
Kim reportedly said the North will “wait with patience and in good faith, and together with the U.S. advance step by step toward the goal to be reached by the two countries.”
Trump has said that he and Kim will probably meet around the end of February.