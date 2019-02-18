UGHELLI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s president says security forces should be “ruthless” ahead of the country’s postponed election and that anyone who tries to disturb the vote “will do so at the expense of his own life.”
President Muhammadu Buhari spoke Monday as both Nigeria’s ruling party and top opposition party condemned the last-minute decision to delay Saturday’s vote until Feb. 23.
The president’s comments brought an outcry from some Nigerians since he signed a pledge last week to contribute to a peaceful election.
But a ruling party chieftain in Rivers state, Eze Chukwuemeka, said the comments didn’t endorse “jungle justice, as some people are putting it. As leader, you don’t sit down and watch while your nation is going down the drain.”
The electoral commission has allowed election campaigning to resume.