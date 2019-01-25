ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s president has sworn in a new acting chief justice after the suspension of the incumbent whose trial is pending on charges of allegedly failing to declare his assets.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday installed Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as Nigeria’s most senior judge. Buhari said the court issued the suspension of Justice Walter Nkanu Samuel Onnoghen from office on Wednesday pending final determination of the cases against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The Code of Conduct Bureau had filed six charges against Onnoghen on Jan. 11, all related to non-declaration of assets.

This is the first time a Nigerian chief justice is standing trial.

The chief justice has a key role in resolving election disputes. Nigeria will vote for a new president on Feb. 16.