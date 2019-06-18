MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua says it has released all prisoners detained in relation to 2018 anti-government protests, though the opposition maintains that more than 80 people it considers political prisoners are still in custody.

President Daniel Ortega’s government says in a statement that it has complied with a 90-day period for releasing such prisoners as part of negotiations this spring. That expired Tuesday.

Leaders of the Civic Alliance opposition group were in emergency consultations to discuss the situation and could not immediately be reached for comment.