MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua says it is expelling international experts who investigated allegations of human rights abuses by security forces during unrest this year surrounding anti-government protests.
President Daniel Ortega’s government announced the decision Wednesday, a day before the experts were scheduled to hold a news conference in Nicaragua to present their findings.
A Foreign Ministry letter to the secretary-general of the Organization of American States cites his purported “criminal, interventionist escalation, promoting terrorist actions of political, economic and military order.”
The letter alleges that the OAS’s Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, delegates of the Monitoring Mechanism for Nicaragua and the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts violated a June agreement opening the door for them to investigate killings since the protests began April 18.
