LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — An environmental group says that forest fires have consumed more than 3.1 million hectares (12,000 square miles) in just over a month in Bolivia, including areas in the South American nation’s Amazon region.

The Friends of Nature Foundation says the burned area is the size of Switzerland and its estimates are based on satellite images. In its report, it said that since January fires have burned 4.1 million hectares, including 3.1 million hectares since farmers and ranchers began burning pastures in August.

Bolivia neighbors Brazil, where fires raging in the Amazon have caused international anger and led to criticism of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmental policies.