NEW YORK (AP) — Several passengers suffered minor injuries when a commuter train derailed in New York City on Thursday, officials said.

About 100 riders were on the Long Island Rail Road train when it derailed shortly after 11 a.m. east of the Jamaica station in Queens, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesperson said.

A Fire Department spokesperson said 10 people suffered minor injuries and additional passengers were being evaluated. The riders were evacuated to a rescue train.

Eight train cars derailed, officials said. Eastbound LIRR trains were bypassing several other stations as a result.

“Our top priority is ensuring all passengers and railroad workers are safe and that train service resumes as quickly as possible,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.