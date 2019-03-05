NEW YORK (AP) — New York regulators have sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization’s insurance broker following allegations that President Donald Trump misled insurers about the value of his assets.

A spokeswoman for the brokerage, Aon, said Tuesday the company intends to cooperate with the inquiry by New York’s Department of Financial Services.

The subpoena came days after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told a congressional committee the president gave false financial information to insurers.

Trump Organization and Department of Financial Services officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

The New York Times reported the subpoena requested a wide range of records but did not allege any specific wrongdoing.

The newspaper said the subpoena sought communications and records regarding Aon’s business with Trump over the past 10 years.