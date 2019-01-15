DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The United Nations’ new special envoy for Syria says he hopes to have constructive talks in Damascus.

Geir Pedersen spoke briefly to reporters upon his arrival in the Syrian capital on Tuesday. It’s his first trip to Syria since he took office earlier this year.

The veteran Norwegian diplomat took over from Staffan de Mistura, who stepped down for family reasons after four years and four months of peace efforts that led nowhere.

Pedersen’s office, in a tweet, said the envoy is looking forward to productive meetings in Damascus.

Syria has said it will cooperate with Pederson if he avoids the “methods” of his predecessor and commits to Syria’s territorial integrity.

Nearly half a million people have been killed in the seven-year civil war in Syria.