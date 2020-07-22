NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new trial date has been set for a white Nashville police officer charged with fatally shooting an armed Black man from behind during a chase.

Andrew Delke’s trial is now set to begin on Feb. 22, 2021, according to a judge’s order filed Wednesday.

The trial had been set to begin June 22, but was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions on court appearances, news outlets reported. Delke’s trial was originally set for March, but that was delayed until June due to a scheduling conflict.

Delke has pleaded not guilty to charges he shot and killed Daniel Hambrick from behind as Hambrick ran from officers during a foot chase in July 2018. Delke’s attorney has said the officer acted in line with his training and Tennessee law in response to “an armed suspect who ignored repeated orders to drop his gun.” District Attorney General Glenn Funk has argued Delke had other alternatives, adding the officer could have stopped, sought cover and called for help.

The case sparked an outcry that eventually led to the creation of a citizen oversight board for Nashville’s police force.