SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office in San Diego says a 37-year-old U.S. citizen who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist List is facing a new indictment.

The superseding indictment unsealed Monday alleges 37-year-old Jehad Serwan Mostafa provided “material support” for Somalia’s extremist al-Shabaab rebel group from March 2008 to February 2017.

Prosecutors say it expands the scope of original charges brought against Mostafa.

Mostafa was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and is formerly of San Diego.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Mostafa on Oct. 9, 2009, after the original indictment. The FBI’s most wanted list describes him as armed and dangerous.