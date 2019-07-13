WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — New statues of astronaut Neil Armstrong will be displayed and an education center dedicated in his name as his small Ohio hometown celebrates its native son’s history-making moon mission 50 years ago this month.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine plans to take part in festivities Sunday at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NET’-uh). New statues at the museum depict Armstrong as a boy and as a test pilot.

The museum will dedicate the Neil Armstrong STEM Inspiration Center, promoting science, technology, engineering and math learning.

The western Ohio city of some 10,000 people has already begun commemorations of the July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 mission when Armstrong became the first man to step onto the moon.

