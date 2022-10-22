HOUSTON — When gunfire erupted at Robb Elementary School, Capt. Joel Betancourt of the Texas state police rushed toward the scene in the city of Uvalde from the border town several miles away where he was working that spring day.

He quickly called the mayor and the chief of police, according to cellphone records obtained by The New York Times. Betancourt later told investigators he had been told that the gunman was barricaded inside the school, according to a person with knowledge of the investigation.

Acting on that information, the person said, Betancourt told state police officers at the school to remain outside and establish a perimeter, rather than rushing inside, as police protocol for active shooters would have dictated.

It was not immediately clear when that message was conveyed during the more than hourlong response.

But Betancourt’s actions are now the subject of an internal investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety into its own officers’ handling of the May 24 school shooting, one that includes at least six other state police officers.

On Friday, the department issued termination papers to one of the officers, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, according to two people briefed on the decision. Maldonado was one of the first officers to arrive at the school but could be seen on body camera video staying in a doorway to the school instead of heading toward the gunfire inside.

Maldonado, a public information officer, was being terminated as a result of his actions or inaction May 24, according to one of the people who was briefed by a top-ranking department official. Maldonado did not respond to a request for comment.

The department is set to discuss the Uvalde response at a meeting of its state oversight board, the Public Safety Commission, on Thursday.

For months, scrutiny of the law enforcement response had centered on the local police, particularly the actions of Pete Arredondo, who during the shooting was the head of the small police force responsible for Uvalde’s schools and, on paper, was meant to be the incident commander during a school shooting.

Briefing state lawmakers at a hearing in June, the director of the state police, Steve McCraw, described Arredondo as “the only thing stopping the hallway of dedicated officers from entering” the classrooms where the gunman was holed up. Arredondo was fired over the summer. The rest of the campus Police Department was suspended this month.

But questions have also emerged over the role of the Department of Public Safety in the protracted police response to the shooting, in which 19 children and two teachers died.

A visual investigation by the Times found delays by officers from several different agencies, including the federal Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The slow revelation of problems with the chaotic police response — which a state House of Representatives committee described as a “systemic failure” — has repeatedly revived and added to the misery of Uvalde families still coping with their loss.

The gunman began firing inside the school at 11:33 a.m. with a legally purchased AR-15 rifle. Betancourt did not arrive at the school until around 12:30 p.m. or later, McCraw said in an interview with the Times this month. He was among the most senior DPS officers to arrive at the scene before a tactical team made up mostly of federal border agents killed the gunman at 12:50 p.m.

It is not clear what role his order to officers to hold back and establish a perimeter around the school had on the delayed response: Some DPS officers entered the school, although none stormed the classroom.

Once he arrived at the school, however, Betancourt issued another command, according to an audio recording from the scene published by CNN. This one was apparently directed to an ad hoc group of agents and a sheriff’s deputy who were finally entering the classrooms to confront the gunman. One of the officers — equipped with an earpiece and small microphone — heard over the radio a voice telling them not to breach the classroom doors.

“Hey, this is DPS Capt. Betancourt. The team that’s going to make breach, I need you to stand by,” a man can be heard saying in the audio. Two people with knowledge of the investigation said the audio was authentic.

The breach proceeded, and the gunman was killed.

In the interview with the Times, McCraw said Betancourt’s directives to officers as he drove to the school and his actions once he arrived there were “under investigation.”

“He’s trying to get information is what he was doing,” McCraw said. “He wasn’t in a position to direct any DPS resources.”

But according to documents obtained by CNN, at least some Department of Public Safety officers at the scene appeared to believe that Betancourt was issuing orders. “I heard someone shout out, Capt. Betancourt said all DPS personnel need to be on perimeter, do no enter building,” a state police lieutenant wrote shortly after the shooting, according to CNN.

Betancourt told investigators that he did not tell any officers not to go inside the school until after he had arrived at the scene, according to CNN. Betancourt did not respond to requests for comment.

Similar messages about creating a perimeter were being conveyed at the scene almost from the start of the response, according to video reviewed by the Times.

Special Agent Luke Williams was one of the state police officers who disregarded a request to remain on the perimeter of the school and entered. “If there’s kids in there, we need to go in there,” he said, according to the report from the state House committee.

The ranger entered but moved to another part of the school to help students in other classrooms evacuate the school.

Maldonado, who lives in Uvalde, arrived at the school with the first group of officers that included Arredondo.

In video footage reviewed by the Times, the sergeant could be seen holding a door open, armed with a rifle and wearing a tactical vest. Another officer, who stumbled outside after being shot at by the gunman, could be heard saying, “We’ve got to get in there.” Maldonado responded, “DPS is sending people,” and remained outside.

So did a DPS trooper, Crimson Elizondo, who could be seen on body camera video lingering outside as others entered the school less than 10 minutes after the shooting began. Over the summer, she left the department for a job with the Uvalde school Police Department. After some parents objected, the school district fired her.

Another state police officer, Ranger Christopher Kindell, could be seen on video working on tactical plans. Later in the response, Kindell conferred extensively with Border Patrol agents inside the school who would later lead the breach team, and continued to confer even after additional gunfire prompted the team to advance to the classroom doors around 12:21 p.m. The team did not breach the doors for nearly 30 more minutes.