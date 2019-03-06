WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nomination of a career prosecutor for the third-highest spot in the Justice Department creates a vacancy that could allow him to name the person who will oversee the most politically charged cases in Washington.

Trump is nominating Jessie Liu as associate attorney general. She currently serves as the U.S. attorney in Washington.

As special counsel Robert Mueller winds down his Russia investigation, lawyers from Liu’s office have been assigned to key Mueller cases.

That includes the case against Trump confidant Roger Stone. He’s pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction charges.

Trump met with Liu before he nominated her to the U.S. attorney’s post in 2017, but her confirmation didn’t generate much controversy. Anyone Trump nominates to replace her will likely face more scrutiny.