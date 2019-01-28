TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Longtime Republican New Jersey state Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego has switched parties to become a Democrat, a move she says was made in part because the party of Ronald Reagan “no longer exists.”
Addiego announced the party switch Monday, increasing the Democrat’s majority in the state Senate to 26. Democrats also control the state Assembly.
The 56-year-old attorney has represented South Jersey’s 8th District since 2010, and she says she was not elected “to be content in the role of loyal opposition.”
State Republican Party Chairman Doug Steinhardt slammed Addiego’s defection, saying she is turning her back on the voters that put her in office.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump's demand for a border wall shut down the government. At the same time, his company was firing undocumented workers.
- Analysis: Kamala Harris emerges as a 2020 Democratic front-runner
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Brain researchers warn that lack of sleep is a public-health crisis
- U.S. scrambles to outrun China in new 'arms' race over 5G data network.
Democratic Senate President Stephen Sweeney says Addiego will bring “a view and a voice that’ll strengthen our team.”