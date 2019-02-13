ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers betting on the NFL playoffs during the January run-up to the Super Bowl helped make more than $385 million in sports bets in New Jersey.

It was the highest monthly total yet for the state whose U.S. Supreme Court victory cleared the way for legal sports betting across the country.

Figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show nearly $305 million of that was made by gamblers online or on their smartphones.

The extra money helped Atlantic City’s nine casinos collectively post a year-over-year increase of nearly 20 percent in January to $220 million, even though five saw their individual revenue decline during that period.

They also were aided by a good month for internet gambling, which was up 53 percent in January to $33.5 million.