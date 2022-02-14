LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s first execution in nearly 16 years is on hold again.

A federal judge on Monday scheduled another status conference for April 5 in the legal battle over the execution of Zane Michael Floyd after the state’s lawyers acknowledged they couldn’t possibly satisfy the legal requirements necessary to put him to death before then.

They said during a brief hearing Monday that Clark County prosecutors would have had to obtain a formal death warrant by now — but have not — to execute him before one of the drugs the state plans to use expires on Feb. 28.

Floyd, 46, was convicted in 2000 of killing four people and wounding a fifth in a shotgun attack at a Las Vegas grocery store.

Daryl Mack was the last person put to death in Nevada, in 2006, for a 1988 rape and murder in Reno.

The state’s lawyers requested Monday that U.S. District Judge Boulware II go ahead and rule on evidence both sides presented late last year about whether the existing drug protocol and corrections training requirements are legal.

But Boulware declined.

“We’re not going to resolve that today,” the judge said during the 30-minute hearing Monday. “We don’t need to figure this out today because we’ll be coming back in April.”

____

Sonner reported from Reno, Nevada