THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say that a man has been taken to the hospital after reportedly setting himself on fire in the Turkish consulate in the port city of Rotterdam.
Police spokesman Gijs van Nimwegen says officers were called to the consulate around 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) Monday to deal with reports of a self-immolation.
Van Nimwegen declined to confirm that the man set himself ablaze, saying that police do not give out details about cases of attempted suicide.
Nobody else was injured and Van Nimwegen says police did not increase security at the diplomatic post following the incident.
The identity and nationality of the man were not released.
The consulate could not immediately be reached for comment.