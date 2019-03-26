TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 20-year-old ex-Neo-Nazi accused in the 2017 fatal shootings of his roommates has returned to jail after a stint at a Florida mental hospital.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Devon Arthurs was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on Monday night after undergoing treatment to make him competent to stand trial. He’s facing two counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping charges for holding people at gunpoint in a nearby smoke shop after the killings.

Authorities say Arthurs rambled about Islam before Tampa police persuaded him to surrender. Arthurs then told police they would find his roommates dead in their townhouse.

A fourth roommate, Brandon Russell, who was the leader of a Neo-Nazi group, had nothing to do with the killings but was later sentenced to federal prison on bomb-making charges.