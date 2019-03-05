MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s government and representatives of the opposition say they have agreed on the underlying rules for a dialogue aimed at resolving political turmoil that has cost hundreds of lives and dragged on for nearly a year.

Vatican ambassador Waldemar Sommertag read a joint statement from the two sides announcing a framework for talks Tuesday night.

After a week of meetings, the sides agreed that Sommertag will serve as a “witness” to the talks, but unlike a previous short-lived dialogue effort last year, there will not be mediators. Representatives of the Roman Catholic and evangelical churches in Nicaragua will be invited as domestic witnesses.

The parties set a tentative goal of finalizing negotiations March 28, but among the first hurdles will be agreeing on an agenda for the talks.