LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s temporary repeal of the death penalty didn’t invalidate the sentences of the death-row inmates who were awaiting execution at the time.

The court upheld a lower court’s decision Friday to dismiss the lawsuit filed by eight death-row inmates. The inmates argued that the Legislature’s 2015 vote to abolish the death penalty effectively reduced their sentences to life in prison, even though a petition drive suspended the repeal law before it could go into effect.

The petition drive placed the issue before voters, who reinstated capital punishment in 2016.

The lawsuit also contended that the petition drive was invalid because Gov. Pete Ricketts helped finance it, which the inmates said violated constitutional separation of powers. The court rejected the argument.

Nebraska carried out its first execution in more than two decades in August.