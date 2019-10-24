FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska sheriff’s deputy has been charged with fraud in a scheme that authorities say cost his victims nearly $11 million.

Federal court records say 44-year-old Craig Harbaugh faces 13 counts of wire fraud and two more of bank fraud for acts committed between October 2014 and October 2019. He pleaded not guilty after an indictment was filed this week.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from a lawyer for Harbaugh.

The court records say Harbaugh defrauded investors by lying to them about having deals to sell tactical equipment to government customers of his company, Tactical Solutions Gear.

Harbaugh lives in Fremont and is a Dodge County deputy. He’s been placed on administrative leave. The court records don’t yet list a trial date.