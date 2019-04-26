WASHINGTON (AP) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is taking swipes at his critics as he prepares his exit from the Justice Department.

In a speech Thursday night before a lawyers’ group, Rosenstein made barbed remarks in the direction of former FBI Director James Comey, political pundits and the media.

He suggested there were decisions made before he arrived at the Justice Department two years ago that he didn’t agree with, likening himself to a man who lies down in a burning bed but doesn’t know how the fire started.

He also said “there was overwhelming evidence that Russian operatives hacked American computers and defrauded American citizens.”

Rosenstein is expected to leave his position now that special counsel Robert Mueller has submitted his Russia investigation report .