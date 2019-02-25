CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Near-final results from parliamentary elections in Moldova show no party secured a majority, a result that leaves the former Soviet republic in limbo between pro-Western and pro-Russia forces.
With 98 percent of the votes counted early Monday, the broadly pro-Russia opposition Socialists had 31.35 percent, while the pro-European group ACUM had 26.17 percent. The incumbent Democratic Party was trailing in third place with 24 percent.
The governing alliance has lost support over rampant corruption, falling living standards and the erosion of democracy in Moldova, a small landlocked nation between Romania and Ukraine.
President Igor Dodon forecast another election in the coming months, and an inconclusive outcome could lead to instability.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston VIEW
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
- In war, as with California wildfires, heroism lives next to horror
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
Dodon and pro-Europe leader Maia Sandu have warned of demonstrations if Sunday’s vote is shown to be marred.