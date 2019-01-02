RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina elections staffers are postponing a hearing next week into allegations of possible ballot fraud in the country’s last undecided congressional race after last week’s disbanding of the state elections board authorized to subpoena witnesses and hold hearings.

The announcement Wednesday came after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he won’t try to ram ahead with a Democrats-only elections board, raising doubts the Jan. 11 hearing could take place.

Republicans refused to nominate GOP members for a temporary elections board to fill in until a new law creates a new board at the end of the month.

The elections board was dissolved on Friday by state judges who in October declared its form unconstitutional. A revamped board takes effect Jan. 31.