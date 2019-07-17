ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A Valvoline Instant Oil Change center in North Carolina has fired a worker over an invoice that called a customer “poka honas,” an apparent reference to Pocahontas.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports the business’s invoice shows the customer’s address as Raccoon Trail, a street that doesn’t exist in Asheville. A woman who says she’s a friend of the customer posted the invoice on social media. She says the customer is a person of color. The newspaper says the customer wasn’t available to comment.

Valvoline spokesman Sean Cornett says the service center immediately fired the worker and apologized to the customer. He says the company doesn’t tolerate discrimination.

President Donald Trump has called Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” since she said a DNA test showed she has Native American ancestry.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com