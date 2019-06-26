By
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has refused to rule out the possibility that the military alliance might adapt its nascent missile defense shield to counter the potential threat posed by a new Russian missile system.

In February, the United States began the 6-month process of withdrawing from the landmark 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty agreed with the then Soviet Union, insisting that Russia’s SSC-8 missiles contravenes the pact.

The INF treaty will end on August 2 unless Russia changes its mind. NATO defense ministers were meeting Wednesday to weigh their options.

Asked whether NATO might use the multi-billion-dollar shield against Russia’s SSC-8 missiles, Stoltenberg said he would not divulge “exactly what we will do because we are still focused on how we can get Russia back into compliance.”

