SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has activated the National Guard to rush food, medicine and gasoline to the popular tourist islands of Vieques and Culebra following a major breakdown in transportation that critics say could have been avoided.
Tuesday’s announcement comes after ferries that supply the two islands that lie about 20 miles east of Puerto Rico broke down, cutting an important lifeline to the roughly 11,000 people who live there.
In addition, tens of thousands of tourists visit the islands every year, and people have been posting pictures on social media of empty shelves at supermarkets and long lines at gas stations.
Gov. Ricardo Rossello said the first shipments will arrive late Tuesday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fire broke out aboard Seattle-based icebreaker when it was in one of Earth's most remote spots
- Over 1,500 turtles found inside luggage in Philippines VIEW
- Amid Mardi Gras joy, tears for bicyclists killed in traffic VIEW
- Supplements won't prevent dementia, but these steps might help ward it off