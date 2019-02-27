NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s top prosecutor is apologizing for posing with a Confederate flag in a fraternity group photo in his 1982 college yearbook.

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk said he was “wrong to participate in divisive and hurtful behavior” with his Kappa Alpha fraternity in the Wake Forest University photo. He apologized in his statement “for the hurt caused then and now.”

Funk said he found the photo in his yearbooks and felt compelled to disclose it after Republican Gov. Bill Lee expressed regret for wearing a Confederate uniform for “Old South” parties with Kappa Alpha at Auburn University, as shown in a 1980 yearbook photo.

The Nashville Scene reported that Funk, a Democrat, brought the photo and his statement of apology to the newsweekly.