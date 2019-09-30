MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Narda soaked the resort city of Mazatlan with sheets of driven rain and whipped palm trees with its strong winds Monday, swamping streets and causing some property damage after passing over Puerto Vallarta, another popular beach destination.

Government agencies and local media posted images online of workers clearing refuse, apparently from signs or rooftops, as well as downed trees and power lines and shattered shopfront windows.

The storm was crawling up Mexico’s west coast on a forecast track parallel to the shore. Narda had previously been downgraded to a tropical depression after moving over land Sunday, but it regained tropical storm strength after passing back over water.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Narda’s maximum sustained winds had decreased to 45 mph (75 kph), and its center was about 5 miles (10 kilometers) west of Los Mochis late Monday.

It was heading northwest over the Gulf of California at 20 mph (32 kph), and continuing to dump heavy rains and cause flooding in northwestern Mexico, the center said.

Classes were canceled as a precaution in Sinaloa state, which is home to Mazatlan, and some flights to and from the city were suspended.

Advertising

The Hurricane Center said Narda could drop an additional 2 to 4 (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain along the coast in Sinaloa and Nayarit, with isolated totals of 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters). Significant rainfall was also expected in the states of Chihuahua, Durango, Sonora and Baja California Sur.

Authorities reported flooded roads and rivers, and the storm also toppled trees and billboards and washed out some roads earlier in the southwestern state of Guerrero.

Mexican media reported two deaths occurred in the southern state of Oaxaca on Sunday: a 26-year-old man who died while trying to cross a river in San Pedro Mixtepec and a 17-year-old boy who was swept away in a river at San Jeronimo.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Category 2 Hurricane Lorenzo was on a path that could take it close to the Azores, a Portuguese island chain, where authorities issued a hurricane warning for central and western islands and a tropical storm warning for two eastern ones.

According to the current forecast, Lorenzo’s center could pass near the Azores by early Wednesday.

The Hurricane Center said the “very large” storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) Monday, with hurricane-force winds extending out to 105 miles (165 kilometers) from its center. It was moving north-northeast at 20 mph (31 kph) and was centered about 840 miles (1,350 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores.

Lorenzo was previously a Category 5 hurricane, the strongest storm ever observed so far north and east in the Atlantic basin.