RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elections board is expected to set a date for voters to decide who will fill a congressional seat still vacant after November’s result was tainted by ballot fraud concerns.
The state elections board is expected to decide Monday when to hold new party primaries and the general election for the 9th congressional district.
The board decided Feb. 21 that the new election was needed after hearing four days of evidence that a political operative working for Republican candidate Mark Harris hired people to collect mail-in ballots. The board agreed that left votes vulnerable to being changed or discarded.
It’s illegal under North Carolina law for anyone other than a voter or immediate family member to handle ballots.
Democrat Dan McCready is running again in the new election. Harris won’t.