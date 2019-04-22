NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s Supreme Court is to rule Tuesday on the appeal of two Reuters journalists who were sentenced to seven years in prison for their reporting on the military’s brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo earlier this month shared with their colleagues the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting, one of journalism’s highest honors.

They were arrested in December 2017 and sentenced last September to seven years’ imprisonment after being accused of illegally possessing official documents, a violation of the colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

They denied the allegation and contended they were framed by police. International rights groups, media freedom organizations, U.N experts and several governments including the United States condemned their conviction as an injustice and an attack on freedom of the press.