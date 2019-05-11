YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A Myanmar National Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Mandalay International Airport using only its rear wheels after the front landing gear failed to deploy.

Kyaw San, a spokesman for the airport, confirmed that 82 passengers and crew aboard Flight UB103 from Yangon are safe after the plane, an Embraer 190, touched down Sunday morning on its rear sets of wheels before the plane’s nose tilted down to scrape the runway, sending off a shower of sparks.

He says the pilot informed the airport before landing that he was unable to pull down the nose wheels.

Kyaw San says larger Boeing and Airbus aircraft would temporarily not be able to use the airport.