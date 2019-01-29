NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s parliament has voted to create a committee to propose amendments to the country’s military-enacted constitution, which grants the armed forces the power to block any change.

The proposal Tuesday to form the committee was presented by a member of the ruling National League for Democracy party of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, which took power in 2016 after more than five decades of military or military-backed rule.

The 2008 constitution gives the military control of national security ministries and 25 percent of legislative seats, enough to prevent any constitutional changes, which require the support of more than 75 percent of lawmakers.

The committee proposal required a simple majority to pass. Military lawmakers boycotted the vote, saying it violated parliamentary procedures for changing the constitution.