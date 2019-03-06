LONDON (AP) — A Muslim convert has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for plotting a van attack on crowds in London’s busy Oxford Street shopping district.

Lewis Ludlow had earlier pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism and fundraising for the Islamic State group.

Police found planning notes for an attack ripped up in a garbage bin. Prosecutors say the 27-year-old wrote that Oxford Street was an “ideal” target because “nearly 100 could be killed.”

Prosecutors say Ludlow tried to travel to the Philippines in February 2018 to join IS militants, but was stopped by police at Heathrow Airport. He was arrested that April for the attack plot.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard sentenced Ludlow Wednesday at London’s Central Criminal Court to life with no chance of parole for 15 years.