SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police were investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri.

The discovery was made Sunday near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Springfield.

The mushroom hunters were using a long branch to determine the well’s depth when “what appeared to be a human body emerged,” the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities removed the body Monday, drained the well and searched the bottom for evidence, officials said. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to try to determine a cause of death and the person’s identity.