HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed capital murder charges against a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a police officer in Arkansas.

Kayvon Ward was charged Thursday with capital murder with a felony firearm enhancement for Tuesday’s fatal shooting of Hot Springs police Officer Brent Scrimshire, prosecutor Michelle Lawrence said.

Ward, who was wounded and remained hospitalized, was also charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer for opening fire on another officer, who was not struck.

Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Ward.

At the time of the traffic stop, Ward had an outstanding warrant for an August shooting in Hot Springs, the Sentinel-Record reported.