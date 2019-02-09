HOUSTON (AP) — Health officials say seven cases of the mumps have been confirmed at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Houston.

The Houston Health Department said Saturday that the seven adults were detained during their infectious period. Health officials say there’s no evidence the disease was transmitted outside the facility.

The health department is working with the facility on infection control.

Mumps is contagious and spreads through coughing and sneezing. Common symptoms are fever, headache, and painfully swollen salivary glands that can cause puffy cheeks. Most people recover within weeks. Outbreaks are rare but have happened in Texas and the Houston region.

The mumps vaccine is part of routine childhood shots. U.S. health officials recommend that by age 6, all children get vaccinated for mumps, measles and rubella.