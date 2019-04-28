ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Utah media are reporting multiple injuries and at least one person in custody after what appears to be a riot at a residential center for adolescents.

The KSL and KMYU TV stations report that several police agencies responded to reports of a fight that broke out Sunday night at Red Rock Canyon School. KMYU says the school is a treatment center for youths between 12 and 18 years old who need help beyond outpatient clinics.

Both stations report that it’s not known how many people were involved in the altercation or how it began.

St. George police officer Tiffany Atkin told KSL that teens have been held for questioning and others were taken to a hospital. Atkin did not tell the station the nature of their injuries.

KSL reports that the St. George Police Department says the situation is now under control.