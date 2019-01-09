PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A city bus full of passengers was hit as a multi-state police chase crossed into Pennsylvania, injuring three officers and a bus passenger.
Philadelphia police tweeted a photo of the 20-year-old suspect who fled the crash scene. They say he is wanted in Delaware and believe he is armed and dangerous.
Several schools in the area of south Philadelphia near Broad St. and Oregon Ave. are on lockdown.
A spokesman at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says a city bus full of passengers was hit during the chase. Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski says one trooper was hurt in the crash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mexico to regulate 370 illegal crossings on Guatemala border
- Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he 'stokes fear' WATCH
- 'Don't feed the fatberg': Huge mass blocks English sewer
- 7 dead in shooting in Mexican city of Playa del Carmen
- What air travelers should know about the government shutdown
Wilmington Police say two officers are being treated at a hospital.
No other details were immediately available.